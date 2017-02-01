Chrissy Teigen Poses Topless for Her 1st Post-Baby ‘Sports Illustrated’ Shoot

Chrissy Teigen pretty much burned the damn beach down in her first post-baby Sports Illustrated shoot. OK, perhaps that is a slight exaggeration, but not terribly off the mark. Though she may have shown up at her shoot feeling a little shy, she pulled a serious reverse month-of-March (in her case, in like a lamb, out like a lion) and slayed it. If anyone’s wondering how best to nail the beach photo shoot, Teigen just wrote the textbook on it. Read closely.

Let’s have another look.

Yes, Teigen. Bow down.

Though Teigen may look incredibly regal and totally comfortable with her body in these shots, a behind-the-scenes video revealed that she actually felt really nervous about her big shoot.

“It’s been awhile since I’ve done anything swimsuit,” she said in the clip. “I haven’t shot since baby. But of course you know that [SI Swimsuit editor] MJ [Day] and everyone at Sports Illustrated in general is going to embrace your body no matter what’s happening and embrace the changes.”

“She showed up telling me she would only shoot one pieces, and if I could throw a blanket over the top of her, that would be great,” Day said. “I think she surprised herself on this trip, because I don’t think she was seeing herself quite the way we were seeing her.”

Looks like it all worked out. Welcome back to the beach, Chrissy.