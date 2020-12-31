Chrissy Teigen Just Revealed Why She’s Quitting Drinking for Good After 1 Month of Sobriety

After giving up alcohol for four weeks, Chrissy Teigen is sober—and her reason for kicking the habit is sure to resonant with others. The 35-year-old cookbook author took to her Instagram Stories to explain why she decided to cut drinking out of her life for good.

“One month ago, on my birthday, I got this book from my doctor and friend,” Teigen wrote over top a photo of the book Quit Like a Woman: The Radical Choice to Not Drink in a Culture Obsessed with Alcohol by Holly Whitaker. “I was done with making an ass of myself in front of people (I’m still embarrassed), tired of day drinking and feeling like shit by 6, not being able to sleep. I have been sober ever since and even if you can’t see yourself doing it or just plain don’t want to, it is still an incredible read.”

Days earlier, Teigen revealed to fans that she was four weeks sober. On Tuesday, December 29, the Chrissy’s Court host shared a video of herself dancing around in a swimsuit while on vacation with her family in St. Barts for Christmas. A fan jokingly commented, “I need whatever drugs you’re on!!, to which Teigen replied that she is actually “4 weeks sober,” along with a heart and prayer hand emoji. Her big reveal comes weeks following the loss of her son, Jack, with her husband John Legend. The pair share two other children—daughter Luna, 4, and son Miles, 2.

Following her sobriety reveal, fans poured in with hundreds of supportive comments and questions about the decision—including author Holly Whitaker herself. Tagging the former model, Whitaker wrote, “thank you a thousand times over for sharing your humanity and multitudes, always. infinite gratitude for you sharing my work. With you, with you, with you.”

