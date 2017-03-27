Chrissy Teigen Rocks Short Eighties Hair in Her New Spring Look

Chrissy Teigen has never been shy about trying new hair. And yesterday she gave short locks a spin, thanks to celeb hairstylist Jen Atkin and a very Eighties wig. “Just creating Spring trends over here w @chrissyteigen,” Atkin noted on Instagram, alongside a little Boomerang of the new lewk.

Though Atkin noted that this is definitely a wig—Teigen did not lop off her mane—the look is shocking nonetheless. Teigen looks a lot like Kris Jenner in the Eighties—or any other glamorous lady from that era, for that matter.

As for Teigen’s real hair, the model has waxed poetic about Tresemmé, which she reps. Speaking of the Tresemmé Beauty-Full Volume Reverse Wash System, she said, “Everyone asks me if I really use it, and all I want to do is to tweet them photos of my shower. We all use it in my house. My mom steals it.” Well, OK—whatever you say. We know you’re paid to say that, but maybe you really do love that system—who can say for sure. That’s between you, Tresemmé, and God.

“The Beauty-Full Volume Pre-Wash Conditioner really does soften your hair, and then you wash away the weight with the shampoo,” Teigen continued. “You no longer have to compromise to get this really touchable volume. Nobody wants to have crispy hair.” That’s something on which we can definitely all agree.