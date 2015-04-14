Chrissy Teigen Shared a Stretch Mark Selfie—and We Love Her For It

We’d like to hand Chrissy Teigen an award for being the most down-to-earth supermodel on the planet after her latest Instagram post: A very real shot of herself sitting cross-legged in tiny denim shorts–stretch marks, bruises, and all.

“Bruises from bumping kitchen drawer handles for a week. Stretchies say hi!” she captioned the snap on Instagram of her thighs yesterday.

The 29-year-old model’s 1.9 million followers loved the honest picture too, with the post accruing thousands of comments and more than 94,000 likes in just 24 hours.

“That’s so awesome, I’ve always been so self conscious about mine” one fan wrote. “Thank you for being real an not hiding ‘imperfections'” commented another.

In a world of Photoshop and filters, it can be easy to forget that everybody–yes, even Sports Illustrated Swimsuit cover girls–have imperfections. If we could high-five Chrissy for being so real right now, we would.