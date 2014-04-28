Links: The Craziest Place Chrissy Teigen Ever Had Sex, Beyoncé and Jay Z Tickets, More

1. Chrissy Teigen is on the cover of Cosmopolitan’s June 2014 issue, and she is in fine form. The model talks openly about her sex life with hubby John Legend, including the weirdest place they’ve gotten it on. [Cosmopolitan]

2. It’s official! Beyoncé and Jay Z are officially going on tour together this summer. The presale begins tomorrow morning at 8 a.m.; check out the full list of dates on her website! [Beyoncé]

3. Battling acne as the seasons change? Here are the best on-the-go acne treatments to throw in your bag! [Beauty High]

4. Learn everything you could possibly want to know about V. Stiviano, the mistress of Los Angeles Clippers owner Donald Sterling, who is currently in hot water over racist remarks he made to her. [The Cut]

5. If there’s anyone who knows how to put together a perfect floral tablescape for Spring, it’s Rosie Huntington-Whiteley. Learn how to re-create it! [The Vivant]

6. Tavi Gevinson guest-starred on this week’s episode of “The Simpsons!” [Fashionista]

7. Model Hillary Rhoda shared with her Instagram followers that she recently underwent cupping, and the results look extremely painful. [Daily Makeover]

8. Jamie Foxx went on “The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon” and sang a long list of unsexy words in a very sexy voice. The results are amazing. [YouTube]