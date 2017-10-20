Chrissy Teigen Has Had a Secret Food Blog Since 2011, and We Just Found Out

Attention world, we have some breaking Chrissy Teigen news for you. No, it doesn’t have to do with her husband John Legend, or her 1-year-old daughter Luna, or her impeccably hilarious Twitter personality. It has to do with food and a mind-blowing secret that the 31-year-old model has been keeping from us for four freaking years.

As BuzzFeed first discovered, Teigen has been running a secret food blog titled, “So Delushious,” since June 2011. Given that blog only has roughly 6,000 followers (in comparison, Teigen has more than 14 million followers on Instagram), it seems like the site’s existence was fairly hush-hush. As for what the blog includes, it runs the gamut from useful food hacks (like Teigen’s two-ingredient coffee enhancer) to personal posts on fame, internet trolls, and the pressure to look photograph-ready at all times.

And while Teigen scatters a few adorable photos of her and Legend here and there, the blog mainly consists of food and recipes, as evidenced by its tagline: “Personal random ramblings from a girl who loves bacon and can’t get fat.” Some notable posts worth checking out include a recipe on Legend’s go-to steak marinade, a guide on how to make cake-batter popcorn (yes, please), and Teigen’s technique to perfectly searing a scallop.

Unfortunately, the “Lip Sync Battle” co-host hasn’t updated the blog since 2013. Lucky for us, there’s two years worth of posts to catch up on. (Want to follow Teigen on a week-long diet of strictly eating ramen? Yup. That’s there too.) Plus, the girl has also got a cookbook, Cravings, and another on the way.

Now, if you’ll excuse us, we have some reading to catch up on from critically acclaimed food writer (at least in our eyes), Chrissy Teigen.