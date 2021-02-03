Chrissy Teigen Says She Feels Her Late Baby’s ‘Kicks’ During What Would’ve Been His Birth Week

Over on Twitter, Chrissy Teigen is reliving the pregnancy loss of her baby, Jack. The cookbook author revealed that her late son ”would have been born this week.”

The Chrissy’s Court host, 35, took to the social media platform to remember her “little jack,” who she lost at 20 weeks into her pregnancy in September 2020. She wrote, “my little jack would have been born this week so I’m a bit off.” The Cravings author went on to reveal that she still even feels real “kicks” due to her struggle with endometriosis. “I truly feel kicks in my belly, but it’s not phantom,” she wrote on Twitter on Wednesday, February 3. “I have surgery for endometriosis tomorrow…but the period feeling this month is exactly like baby kicks. sigh.”

In another tweet, the Lip Sync Battle went on to share a video of her belly, depicting what even appears to be kicks from a baby inside the womb. “I’ll pretend it’s him saying hi,” she wrote, “it never stops.”

Teigen and her husband, John Legend, announced the loss of their baby boy in late September with a series of heartwrenching black-and-white photos taken while she was still in the hospital. “We are shocked and in the kind of deep pain you only hear about, the kind of pain we’ve never felt before,” she shared at the time in an Instagram post. “We were never able to stop the bleeding and give our baby the fluids he needed, despite bags and bags of blood transfusions. It just wasn’t enough.” The former model went on to reveal that she and Legend decided to name their late son Jack.

After sharing the news of her hard week on Twitter, Teigen asked her followers to tell her about the “most expensive thing you’ve eaten that you thought sucked,” before she decided to share her own experience. “one time john and I were at a restaurant and the waiter recommended a nice Cabernet,” she wrote. “We got the bill and it was 13,000 dollars. HOW DO U CASUALLY RECOMMEND THAT WINE. we didn’t even finish it and it had been cleared!!!”

Teigen’s lighthearted tweet sparked backlash among some social media users, who criticized the message for being “unrelatable” and out of touch. Teigen hit back at her critics, noting that she’s was still “feeling anxious” after sharing her tribute to baby Jack.

“hey, not everything I say on my twitter is going to be relatable to you because it is my life and my twitter and my stories,” she explained. “I see your tweets, I get your jokes, you are so funny, yes, you really nailed me.”