40 Times Chrissy Teigen Made Our Mouths Water on Instagram

To call Chrissy Teigen a foodie is probably an understatement. The 31-year-old has guest judged on “Top Chef.” She’s the author of a bestselling cookbook, Cravings. And she is a certified food Instagrammer—at least in our hearts. Teigen lives and breathes food—and we live vicariously through her scrumptious Instagram feed.

It seems like each day, Chrissy posts something to ogle over. Whether it’s a bowl of homemade pho or her daughter’s hand-decorated birthday cake, Chrissy’s always making our stomachs growl. Take a look at her 40 most mouthwatering Inta-dishes. (Warning: Viewing this gallery might result in hangriness.)