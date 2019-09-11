Chrissy Teigen’s Reaction To Trump’s ‘Filthy-Mouthed Wife’ Tweet Was Surprisingly Emotional

Imagine minding your own business when the President of the United States sends his goons after you. Chrissy Teigen’s reaction to Trump’s “filthy-mouthed wife” tweet was actually really emotional. Though she clapped backed back hard at your President calling him a “p***y a** b***h.” Chrissy was startled to be mentioned at all. After all, Donald Trump blocked her on Twitter back in 2017 when she eloquently told him, “No one likes you.”

If you didn’t know–Trump was distraught because of Lester Holt’s Justice For All series on MSNBC. Apparently, he hate-watched an episode where Chrissy’s husband, John Legend appeared on it to talk about criminal justice reform. Because he is…who he is. Trump tweeted, “When all of the people pushing so hard for Criminal Justice Reform were unable to come even close to getting it done, they came to me as a group and asked for my help. I got it done with a group of Senators & others who would never have gone for it. Obama couldn’t come close… A man named @VanJones68, and many others, were profusely grateful (at that time!). I SIGNED IT INTO LAW, no one else did, & Republicans deserve much credit.”

Girl bye.

The gag is–Kim Kardashian just told him what criminal justice reform was like three months ago. He went on to include Chrissy in his rant–even though she had nothing to do with the program nor was she ever mentioned. He tweeted. “musician @johnlegend, and his filthy mouthed wife, are talking now about how great it is – but I didn’t see them around when we needed help getting it passed. Anchor”@LesterHoltNBC doesn’t even bring up the subject of President Trump or the Republicans when talking about….”

Though she and John were quick to clap back–Chrissy just got candid when speaking with Ellen DeGeneres about how she felt when she first saw the tweet. Mind you, Trump has her blocked on the platform so she didn’t even know about it until someone sent her a screenshot.

She said, “My heart stopped because at that moment you know that you’re about to get just the wildest group of people ever.

However, Chrissy also expressed that she was mostly pissed Trump ruined her zen night. She explained, “He just went in. He called John a boring musician and his filthy-mouthed wife. Which, those two things are true. John is boring. I do have a filthy mouth,” she continued. “But when the card lands on you that day, it’s really just like, ugh crap. Your whole night is ruined. We spent the entire rest of the night just sitting next to each other, handing each other our phone, ‘Should I say this? Should I say this?’ ‘No.’ ‘Should I should say this? ‘No. It has to be funnier.’ ‘No, because we’re mad.’”

When Ellen asked if Chrissy planned to let it go, she coyly responded, “Yeah, maybe.”