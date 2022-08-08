Chrissy Just Responded to Someone Saying They ‘Don’t Even Recognize’ Her Anymore Amid Her 4th Pregnancy

Good vibes only. Chrissy Teigen is pregnant and she is wasting no time with critics. The Lip Sync Battle co-host took to Instagram to respond to trolls who don’t recognize her and to reveal her feelings about her pregnancy journe .

On August 7, 2022, Chrissy posted a photo of herself and her son Miles, 4 embracing each other on a boat. One commenter posted, “Don’t even recognize her” Chrissy then replied, “I have had these teeth for like 10 years.” Many of her fans defended her on the post, “She literally looks the same. Wtf is wrong with everyone’s eyes in these comments. She just has her makeup done, obviously. 🙄” Chrissy then commented in response to the trolls, “u guys are something.”

The comment war comes days after Chrissy and her husband John Legend revealed their pregnancy journey. On August 4, 2022, Chrissy posted a photo of her pregnant belly. She captioned the post, “the last few years have been a blur of emotions to say the least, but joy has filled our home and hearts again. 1 billion shots later (in the leg lately, as u can see!) we have another on the way. Every appointment I’ve said to myself, “ok if it’s healthy today I’ll announce” but then I breathe a sigh of relief to hear a heartbeat and decide I’m just too nervous still. I don’t think I’ll ever walk out of an appointment with more excitement than nerves but so far, everything is perfect and beautiful and I’m feeling hopeful and amazing. Ok phew it’s been very hard keeping this in for so long!”

John and Chrissy have two children together, Luna, 6 and Miles, 4. Two years ago, their son, Jack, was stillborn at 20 weeks gestation. On why they wanted to document their journey together, John told BBC Sounds’ Desert Island Discs “That was difficult and I was hesitant to share it, but I think Chrissy was really right in encouraging us to share it. I think it really was powerful for a lot of people and way more people than anybody realizes go through this and I think they feel alone a lot of times.” He then called it “a really powerful, wise decision by Chrissy to share it because it helped a lot of people.”

In a series of black and white photos, Chrissy revealed her miscarriage on September 30, 2020. “We are shocked and in the kind of deep pain you only hear about, the kind of pain we’ve never felt before. We were never able to stop the bleeding and give our baby the fluids he needed, despite bags and bags of blood transfusions. It just wasn’t enough.” The pictures included a shot of Chrissy praying and crying while sitting on her hospital bed and photos of her and John holding hands while they grieved their son’s death.

She continued, “We never decide on our babies’ names until the last possible moment after they’re born, just before we leave the hospital. But we, for some reason, had started to call this little guy in my belly Jack. So he will always be Jack to us. Jack worked so hard to be a part of our little family, and he will be, forever.”