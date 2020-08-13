Baby No. 3?! Chrissy Teigen Hints at Pregnancy in John Legend’s New Music Video

Another one! Chrissy Teigen is pregnant with John Legend’s third baby (or so fans think.) The couple hinted at the pregnancy news in the “All of Me” singer’s music video for his new song, “Wild,” which features musician Gary Clark Jr. In the last shot of the music video, which was released on Thursday, August 13, Legend and Teigen are seen standing on the edge of a beach with their two kids, 4-year-old daughter Luna and 2-year-old son Miles, as the camera pans down. The next shot shows Teigen and Legend cradling the Cravings author’s presumed small baby bump as they look out at the sea.

After the video’s release, Teigen tweeted a cryptic heart face emoji, which made fans wonder if she and Legend are expecting a third child. “Baby #3? The hands on the belly…” Twitter user @irenelahr wrote. User @ot7nnoona tweeted, “Can I tell you how loud I just squeaked????? Am I picking up what your putting down here??” User @kristenlouuuu tweeted, “I gasped SO loud at the end. Pleaseee tell us it’s true!? The music video was beautiful. Smiling face with heart-shaped eyes.”

In a 2018 interview with People, Teigen opened up about how she goes back and forth about whether she wants more kids. “John wants however many kids I want. That’s the good thing with John—he is down for it,” Teigen said at the time. “Are we ready right now? No! I really love having two, but I think when I’m 70, I’ll look back and say, ‘Oh, I wish I had more.’ I can’t see myself regretting having a ton of kids.”

Teigen’s speculated third pregnancy comes after she conceived both Luna and Miles via in vitro fertilization. The model opened up about her IVF journey in a 2018 interview with The Cut. “It’s kind of amazing, because you’re like, Oh my goodness, I grew up my whole life trying to avoid pregnancy and hearing stories about people in high school randomly getting pregnant the first time they slept with someone,” Teigen said at the Time. “But IVF makes you really appreciate that, my God, this is a miracle. There are so many different factors that go into being able to conceive a baby. The process really makes you appreciate that.”

She went on to talk about the physical pain of the process, which she compared to the “physical pain of labor.” “But it’s also easy to grow resentful of how easy it is for some people, when you’re literally mixing your own powders and chemicals to inject into your belly, shoving progesterone up there,” she said. “It’s almost like one of those things where there’s a light at the end of the tunnel. It’s like the physical pain of labor. Once your baby is actually born, you don’t remember that pain at all. When you go through IVF, it does feel like, Oh it’s not fair I have to do all this.”

In the end, though, Teigen calls her two pregnancy “miracles,” given how many IVF procedures don’t work. “Still, it’s a complete miracle when it works. There are so many people that still struggle, even with access to IVF. You hear stories about IVF working the first try. But you’ll hear a lot more stories about when it takes a few times,” she said. “Ours didn’t work the first time, and it was devastating. You realize that a lot of it is luck, and you can’t blame things on yourself. It’s so easy to try to figure out what you might have done “wrong” and do the opposite the next time.”

She continued, “The first round I did of IVF, when it didn’t work, I remember thinking, Oh, I was on my feet too much, and that’s why. You just look for anything to blame, especially yourself. I think hearing stories is just really important. You realize there’s no right way to do it, or right way to react. I don’t know. There’s no right way to do IVF. You just have to keep hoping that it will happen. It’s easy for some, and not for others. And that’s OK.”