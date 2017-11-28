Chrissy Teigen Reveals She Got a Rash from Rubbing a Peach on Her Face

Chrissy Teigen‘s Twitter is full of gems: an impromptu “Animal Crossing” review, a life-changing hair poll, a plastic surgery clapback, and sometimes, medical advice—like the time she warned us to never rub peach fuzz on our face, lest we want to feel the pain of individual peach hairs implanting themselves in our pores. (No thank you!)

On Monday, the 31-year-old model opened up about her health battle with a peach. It all began when she ranted about the difficulty of writing headnotes for the 120 recipes included in her upcoming cookbook.

The struggle eventually led Teigen to share a draft of the headnote she wrote for her Sweet and Spicy Brie and Peach Grilled Cheese. Though the dish sounds crazy delicious, the accompanying note took a somber turn.

In the headnote, Teigen revealed that she suffered from a super painful rash after she rubbed a peach on her cheek. She didn’t reveal why, though we can see how the velvety feel of peach skin calls for an impulsive face rub. “One time, I took a peach and rubbed it’s velvety skin against my cheek,” Teigen wrote. “Why, I don’t really know, okay? I just did it and it really fucking hurt.”

Teigen went on to reveal the feeling of suffering from a peach rash (spoiler: it’s not fun), and how she couldn’t rid the painful peach sensation for days. “It was like each tiny individual peach hair implanted itself into each little pore on my face,” she wrote. “I had a rash for days.”

She accompanied her story with the caption, “I’m losing it here.”

Though we won’t know if the excerpt makes it into Teigen’s book until it hits shelves, we vote that it should. Not only is it a hilarious anecdote, the people deserve to know the dangers of rubbing peaches on their faces. Props to Teigen for spreading the word.