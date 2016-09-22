Chrissy Teigen on Her Post-Baby Bod: ‘I’m Still Definitely Not Comfortable’

Chrissy Teigen is working slowly but surely to getting back to her body before pregnancy. But she’s not about to be photographed in a bikini, she told People. “Every shoot I have right now, I request, like, all one-pieces please, or anything high-waisted,” she said. “I’m still definitely not comfortable. I think I’m fine in clothes. But am I comfortable naked or in a bikini? Not exactly yet.”

The new mom of Luna—with husband John Legend—looks absolutely stunning up and down her Instagram, but she was quick to say that she hasn’t completely bounced back yet—though she doesn’t seem to be concerned. “I really just try to wear things that make me feel a little more confident,” she said, adding that silk dresses, tailored trousers, and pencil skirts all make that list.

As for her best words for new moms, she suggests going back to school—at least for a parenting course. “Take a class or two,” she said, joking around. “I didn’t and I kinda wish I did sometimes. But it makes everything fun and exciting because, man, kids they keep you on your toes. Just know that once you think everything is going perfectly and nothing is wrong, they’re going to flip it on you. And you have to be really ready to just adjust and laugh at it.”

As for her daily beauty rituals, Teigen has had to change things around. “I’ve always liked to appear like everything’s a little more effortless than it is,” she says. “But I definitely just don’t have the time, obviously.” So if she can find something that’s quick and easy, sign her up. “Anything I can just, like, leave in my hair, wet, and just do, like, natural air-dry, for me, is great.” Just like cooking and showering, she’s not doing a lot of extra beauty right now. “I love cooking, I love showering, I love cooking, but there’s no time.”

But she couldn’t do it without Legend. “Make sure that you have such a strong bond with your partner, too, because there are days you’re gonna look over at him or her and be so—you’re gonna look over and you’re just gonna be like, ‘Oh, my goodness, like, I can’t believe you right now,'” she said. “You gotta have that strong bond so you can bounce back from it.”

Final words of wisdom: “Make sure you’re in love or at least, I don’t know, pretend,” she said. Indeed.