Chrissy Teigen Just Shared That She Will ‘Never’ Be Pregnant Again After Losing Her Baby

Nearly three months after losing her son Jack, Chrissy Teigen says she’ll never be pregnant again. The 35-year-old cookbook author took to Instagram on Wednesday, December 23, to share a photo of herself and her postpartum body, getting candid about the physical toll of her baby loss.

Teigen and her husband John Legend, 41, lost their baby boy at 20 weeks. The couple—who are also parents to daughter Luna, 4, and son Miles, 2—named the baby Jack. In the weeks since his passing, Teigen has been sharing her healing journey with her followers: In late October, the model posted a powerful essay on Medium about her experience, and later in November, she posted a photo of her tattoo tribute to her late son on Instagram. With the holidays approaching, Teigen has been back on the social media platform sharing post-therapy selfies and, now, a mirror pic where she’s reflecting on her postpartum belly.

“This is me and my body, just yesterday. Even though I’m no longer pregnant, every glance in the mirror reminds me of what could have been,” she wrote in a caption for her Instagram post. “And I have no idea why i still have this bump, honestly. It’s frustrating. But I’m proud of where this entire journey took my body and mind in other ways.”

The former Lip Sync Battle host went on to reveal that she will never carry another child. “I love being pregnant, so so much, and I’m sad I never will be again,” she wrote. Yet Teigen is still grateful for her two kids with Legend, adding that she is “lucky to have two amazing little ones who are transforming into big little people more and more every single day.”

In October, Teigen addressed her decision to take photos in the hospital amid the loss of her son, Jack. She referred to her kids again, explaining that she wanted to remember Jack the same way she remembered giving birth to Luna and Miles. “I knew I needed to know of this moment forever, the same way I needed to remember us kissing at the end of the aisle, the same way I needed to remember our tears of joy after Luna and Miles,” she wrote in her Medium essay. “And I absolutely knew I needed to share this story.”

I knew I needed to know of this moment forever, the same way I needed to remember us kissing at the end of the aisle, the same way I needed to remember our tears of joy after Luna and Miles,” she wrote, referring to her 4-year-old daughter and 2-year-old son with Legend. “And I absolutely knew I needed to share this story.”