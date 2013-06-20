Links To Click: Chrissy Teigen Is Naked In GQ, The Karl Lagerfeld Video Game, More

Take a mid-day reading break to see what we’re obsessing over from the Internet today.

1. Chrissy Teigen is naked again! The model took it all off, sans her Marc Jacobs sandals, for a new shoot with GQ. [GQ]

2. Karl Lagerfeld is now a video game character. We kind of like him better digitized. [Je Suis Karl Lagerfeld]

3. Fashion fixture Carine Roitfeld has created a stylish film for the newest line of Mercedes-Benz cars. [The Vivant]

4. Calm down, everyone. Dolce & Gabbana won’t actually go to jail. Here’s a full explanation why. [The Cut]

5. If you’ve ever had a scalp burn, you already know you want to learn how to avoid the most common summer beauty mistakes. [Daily Makeover]

6. Underwater spin classes are a thing now. One editor tried it, and loved it. [InStyle]

7. If you’re a girl who’s had a haircut, you will find this funny: the tale of getting your hair done, as told in GIFs. [Beauty High]

8. Khloe Kardashian is rocking corn rows again. What do you think of her look? [Huffington Post]

