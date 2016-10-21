Don’t Try to Instruct Chrissy Teigen How to Hold a Baby on Twitter

Chrissy Teigen went private on Twitter, which means only her 2.86 million followers can see her tweets. But that didn’t stop one very special user from tweeting at Teigen to let her know that she was holding her baby, Luna, wrong. Bad idea: If there’s anything Teigen hates more than Twitter trolls, it’s mommy shaming, so a mommy-shaming Twitter troll is pretty much her personal idea of hell. “@chrissyteigen this is not how a baby is held!!!!” the user wrote. Teigen was quick to clap back: “really because that’s how I’m fucking holding her.” 👏👏👏

It didn’t stop there.

Teigen added that photos do not always tell the most accurate story, anyway. “Photos are literally split-second moments in time that evolve. I despise mommy shamers. I am a proud shamer of mommy shamers.” Though we’re not entirely sure what “split-second moments in time that evolve” means, we get her gist.

There is no shutting up a troll, other than blocking them and not responding. But Teigen loves a good tweet feud, so she had to have the final word. “please, do shut up,” Teigen finally wrote.

And then she went on to bigger and better things. For example:

Teigen, asking the important questions. We could really see a Prince William/Kate Middleton hang with Teigen and John Legend, come to think of it. Hope she finds that sign-up sheet.