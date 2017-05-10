12 Times Chrissy Teigen Was #MomGoals

We’ve all come to the same conclusion that Chrissy Teigen can do no wrong—right? Whether she’s going on a hilarious (albeit ruthless) Twitter rant or cooking an elaborate meal with her dreamboat of a sous chef John Legend, she’s basically our inspiration on all fronts. And since welcoming daughter Luna into the world in 2016, our Teigen obsession has pretty much exploded into straight-up fangirl status as we’ve watched her become the ultimate #MomGoals.

I mean, maybe we’re just having pre-Mother’s Day feels, but Teigen and Luna are a damn-cute duo that we can’t seem to get enough of. Carrying her deadpan sarcasm and wit into her new role as a mom, Teigen is open and honest about motherhood, and in only one year we’ve seen her shoot down angry Internet trolls and share the reality (flaws in all) of parenting. Teigen’s also given us a glimpse into her everyday life with Luna, flooding her Instagram with outrageously cute moments, like their adventures around the world or their first Halloween. So to honor one of our favorite moms out there, we’ve rounded up 12 of Teigen and Luna’s cutest moments for your viewing pleasure. Ahead are our picks, and please trying getting through all nine without deeming Teigen as #MomGoals.