Chrissy Teigen Reveals She & John Legend Lost Their Baby After a Miscarriage

Days after she was hospitalized for excessive bleeding, Chrissy Teigen suffered a miscarriage and lost her baby with John Legend. The model took to her Instagram on Wednesday, September 30, to reveal that the couple’s third child, which they planned to name Jack, died before he was born.

“We are shocked and in the kind of deep pain you only hear about, the kind of pain we’ve never felt before. We were never able to stop the bleeding and give our baby the fluids he needed, despite bags and bags of blood transfusions. It just wasn’t enough,” Teigen captioned a series of black-and-white photos from the hospital room. The pictures included a shot of Teigen praying and crying while sitting on her hospital bed and photos of her and Legend holding hands while they grieved their son’s death.

She continued, “We never decide on our babies’ names until the last possible moment after they’re born, just before we leave the hospital. But we, for some reason, had started to call this little guy in my belly Jack. So he will always be Jack to us. Jack worked so hard to be a part of our little family, and he will be, forever.”

The Cravings author went on to tell Jack that he will always be a part of their family, no matter what happened. “To our Jack – I’m so sorry that the first few moments of your life were met with so many complications, that we couldn’t give you the home you needed to survive. We will always love you,” she wrote.

Teigen continued, Thank you to everyone who has been sending us positive energy, thoughts and prayers. We feel all of your love and truly appreciate you. We are so grateful for the life we have, for our wonderful babies Luna and Miles, for all the amazing things we’ve been able to experience. But everyday can’t be full of sunshine. On this darkest of days, we will grieve, we will cry our eyes out. But we will hug and love each other harder and get through it.”

The Lip Sync Battle cohost revealed in an Instagram Story on Sunday, September 27, that she had been hospitalized due to “very bad” bleeding from her pregnancy. “I’m about halfway through pregnancy and the blood has been going on for like a month,” Teigen told her followers.

She continued, “Every time I would go to the bathroom, [there] would be blood…but today the big difference was…like if you were to just turn a faucet on low and just leave it there. It was at the point today where it was never stopping bleeding, and that’s obviously very bad. It’s so weird because I feel really good. I’m usually at my happiest pregnant…and that’s why it’s so hard for me to come to terms with.”

Teigen and Legend—who share two other children, son Miles, 2, and daughter Luna, 4—announced they were pregnant with their third child in Legend’s music video for his single “Wild” in August.