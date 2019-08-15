StyleCaster
Share

Luna Is Totally Chrissy Teigen’s Mini-Me—Just Look At This Childhood Photo

What's hot
StyleCaster

Luna Is Totally Chrissy Teigen’s Mini-Me—Just Look At This Childhood Photo

by
Chrissy Teigen.
18 Start slideshow
Photo: Image: Shutterstock.

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend’s daughter Luna has a twin—her mom! Chrissy Teigen’s childhood photo looks exactly like Luna’s twin and we’re kind of freaking out. The world is well aware of how much Teigen’s son looks like his dad. Ever since little Miles Stephens was born, his parents (and the internet) have made the comparison to Legend. Because the baby truly looks like a baby version of Legend. It’s kind of uncanny. But until now, no one has pointed out the similarities between Luna and Teigen, probably because it’s not quite as apparent. However, if this latest photograph proves anything, it’s that Luna will probably grow up to look exactly like her mama!

Teigen took to Instagram to share a throwback shot of her with her mother. She wrote, “we came. to slay.” Teigen is rocking a pink and white polkadot outfit with a yellow shirt underneath. Her mom sports some killer shades with high waisted blue shorts. But the incredible fashion aside, let’s focus on Teigen for a moment. Legend said it best when he commented, “It’s Luna!!” Others have been quick to say the same. “Omg!! It’s Luna’s entire face!!!!!! 😍😍😍,” one person commented. Another wrote, “❤️❤️❤️❤️ You look the same as luna.” And finally—someone asked for exactly what we’ve been wanting:

“The time has come Chrissy, we need side by sides of you and Luna at the same age.” TRUTH.

View this post on Instagram

we came. to slay. @pepperthai2

A post shared by chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) on

In case you need a refresher on what Luna looks like, here’s an absolutely adorable slideshow of the darling three-year-old.

0 Thoughts?
1 of 18
Chrissy Teigen Maternity Style

Attending GQ and Dior Homme private dinner in celebration of The 2017 GQ Men Of The Year Party on December 7, 2017 in Los Angeles, California.

Chrissy Teigen Maternity Style

Attendinf the Smithsonian Magazine's 2017 American Ingenuity Awards on November 29, 2017 in Washington, DC.

View this post on Instagram

🔎 spot the difference

A post shared by chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) on

View this post on Instagram

🔎 spot the difference

A post shared by chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) on

Chrissy Teigen Maternity Style

Seen in SoHo on March 1, 2016 in New York City.

Chrissy Teigen Maternity Style
Chrissy Teigen Maternity Style

Seen on November 16, 2015 in New York City.

Chrissy Teigen Maternity Style

Attending the 88th Annual Academy Awards on February 28, 2016 in Hollywood, California.

Chrissy Teigen Maternity Style

Leaving "The Daily Show with Trevor Noah" on March 2, 2016 in New York City.

Chrissy Teigen Maternity Style

Leaving her apartment on March 2, 2016 in New York City.

Chrissy Teigen Maternity Style

Attending the 2016 Vanity Fair Oscar Party on February 28, 2016 in Beverly Hills, California.

Chrissy Teigen Maternity Style

Signing copies of her book Cravings: Recipes For All The Food You Want To Eat on February 23, 2016 in Los Angeles, California.

Chrissy Teigen Maternity Style

Attending A Night at Sea VIP Boat Cruise on February 18, 2016 in Miami, Florida.

Chrissy Teigen Maternity Style

Arriving at The 58th GRAMMY Awards at Staples Center on February 15, 2016 in Los Angeles, California.

Chrissy Teigen Maternity Style

Arriving at the 2016 Pre-GRAMMY Gala and Salute to Industry Icons honoring Irving Azoff on February 14, 2016 in Beverly Hills, California.

Chrissy Teigen Maternity Style

Attending the 47th NAACP Image Awards on February 5, 2016 in Pasadena, California.

Chrissy Teigen Maternity Style

Seen on November 24, 2015 in Los Angeles, California.

Next slideshow starts in 10s

It Looks Like Gigi Hadid & 'The Bachelorette's Tyler Cameron Might Be A Thing...

It Looks Like Gigi Hadid & 'The Bachelorette's Tyler Cameron Might Be A Thing...
  • Chrissy Teigen Maternity Style
  • Chrissy Teigen Maternity Style
  • Chrissy Teigen Maternity Style
  • Chrissy Teigen Maternity Style
  • Chrissy Teigen Maternity Style
  • Chrissy Teigen Maternity Style
  • Chrissy Teigen Maternity Style
  • Chrissy Teigen Maternity Style
  • Chrissy Teigen Maternity Style
  • Chrissy Teigen Maternity Style
  • Chrissy Teigen Maternity Style
  • Chrissy Teigen Maternity Style
  • Chrissy Teigen Maternity Style
  • Chrissy Teigen Maternity Style
  • Chrissy Teigen Maternity Style
Tags:
share