Luna Is Totally Chrissy Teigen’s Mini-Me—Just Look At This Childhood Photo

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend’s daughter Luna has a twin—her mom! Chrissy Teigen’s childhood photo looks exactly like Luna’s twin and we’re kind of freaking out. The world is well aware of how much Teigen’s son looks like his dad. Ever since little Miles Stephens was born, his parents (and the internet) have made the comparison to Legend. Because the baby truly looks like a baby version of Legend. It’s kind of uncanny. But until now, no one has pointed out the similarities between Luna and Teigen, probably because it’s not quite as apparent. However, if this latest photograph proves anything, it’s that Luna will probably grow up to look exactly like her mama!

Teigen took to Instagram to share a throwback shot of her with her mother. She wrote, “we came. to slay.” Teigen is rocking a pink and white polkadot outfit with a yellow shirt underneath. Her mom sports some killer shades with high waisted blue shorts. But the incredible fashion aside, let’s focus on Teigen for a moment. Legend said it best when he commented, “It’s Luna!!” Others have been quick to say the same. “Omg!! It’s Luna’s entire face!!!!!! 😍😍😍,” one person commented. Another wrote, “❤️❤️❤️❤️ You look the same as luna.” And finally—someone asked for exactly what we’ve been wanting:

“The time has come Chrissy, we need side by sides of you and Luna at the same age.” TRUTH.

In case you need a refresher on what Luna looks like, here’s an absolutely adorable slideshow of the darling three-year-old.