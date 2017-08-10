We Watched Chrissy Teigen’s Baby Fangirl Over John Legend’s ‘Sesame Street’ Cameo and Now We’re Dead

As a word-renowned musician, John Legend undoubtedly has legions of adoring fans. But perhaps the 38-year-old singer’s biggest fan is right at home. Chrissy Teigen, one half of the Legend-Teigen “It” duo, just made our hearts explode when she posted the most adorable video of the couple’s one-year-old daughter, Luna, fangirling hard over her dad.

Luna’s excitement wasn’t just at any of her dad’s old performances. (We’re pretty sure she’s heard “All of Me” about a bajillion times at this point.) Luna got super excited watching her dad jam with some of her generation’s hottest artists: the cast of “Sesame Street.”

In Teigen’s Instagram video, Luna can be seen sitting on the couch while watching a clip of Legend playing the piano with the cast of “Sesame Street”—including characters like Big Bird, Elmo, and the Cookie Monster—gathered around him.

“Hello, Luna!” Elmo greets her in the clip, which Luna watched on repeat, getting more and more excited each time Elmo says her name.

The clip Luna is watching appears to be from an Instagram from last December, when Luna was only eight months old. In her Instagram caption, Teigen explained that Luna had no idea what “Sesame Street” was when Legend made his cameo. The model also added that Luna was sick at the time of her dad’s “Sesame Street” appearance, which is why she couldn’t join him on set. Now that Luna’s a full-blown fan, Teigen was curious how her daughter would react to the throwback clip. Needless to say, neither gal was disappointed.

“When John first posted this video to Instagram, Luna had no idea what Sesame Street was,” Teigen wrote. “She was sick and couldn’t go to set when John was filming so all the characters made this video for her. This is her first time watching it and knowing how freaking epic it is.”

While Legend has played with powerhouses including Ariana Grande, Sam Smith, and Kelly Clarkson before, Luna’s favorite feature is clearly with the gang of “Sesame Street.” And, considering how much of a softie we know Legend to be, don’t rule out a collab with Elmo on the singer’s next album.