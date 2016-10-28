StyleCaster
Cutest Ever: Here's Chrissy Teigen's Baby in *4* Halloween Costumes

Cutest Ever: Here’s Chrissy Teigen’s Baby in *4* Halloween Costumes

Cutest Ever: Here’s Chrissy Teigen’s Baby in *4* Halloween Costumes

Chrissy Teigen might have hit a new record this year: She picked out a whopping four Halloween costumes for baby Luna, and she paraded them all on Instagram. The six-month-old took after her model mom to show off the insanely cute looks one after another, and with her big eyes and round cheeks, she definitely wins the cutest-baby-ever award for the week.

Kicking things off with a hot dog costume, Teigen posted, “have you ever seen a more “why me?” face 😭,” with her daughter in a tiny brown garment with a swipe of “mustard” across the front. TBH, no—we haven’t.

14718145 1406614592700722 3791330102202073088 n Cutest Ever: Heres Chrissy Teigens Baby in *4* Halloween Costumes

Credit: Instagram | @chrissyteigen

Next Luna appeared in a peacock costume—complete with little webbed feet. “You can’t possibly think I only bought the hot dog,” Teigen wrote.

14716613 151763408621734 4604871825179017216 n Cutest Ever: Heres Chrissy Teigens Baby in *4* Halloween Costumes

Credit: Instagram | @chrissyteigen

With her daughter in a bright pink Minnie Mouse costume, Teigen added that her Halloween obsession was getting out of control. “please help I can’t stop,” she posted.

14676480 200726820337920 2152287525970903040 n Cutest Ever: Heres Chrissy Teigens Baby in *4* Halloween Costumes

Credit: Instagram | @chrissyteigen

And finally, as a baby banana, Luna appeared in her last look of the day. “🍌🍌🍌,” Teigen helpfully added.

14709649 1798607120377798 250188411996995584 n Cutest Ever: Heres Chrissy Teigens Baby in *4* Halloween Costumes

Credit: Instagram | @chrissyteigen

It’s official: Luna wins Halloween, and the holiday hasn’t even happened yet. Happy Friday!

