Chrissy Teigen on Why Luna Wore 8 Different Halloween Costumes

Chrissy Teigen has been on a tear this Halloween, posting a grand total of nine images of baby Luna in eight different costumes. After she posted the last shot (of Luna in a hula outfit, of course), she added, “Ok that is a wrap on costumes 😂 some were sent to us from very kind vendors but we are going to donate them all tonight so other families can get the same joy out of them.” So sweet.

But some of her followers took that as an invitation to rain down some negativity, posting that it’s not fair that people who already have plenty of money for Halloween costumes (celebrities) often get free ones (along with lots of other free stuff). And, in keeping with Teigen’s signature stance on social media, she fired off a response in the comments.

“To anyone wondering why people with money get free stuff, I feel you,” she began. “But they don’t send it out of pure generosity. They send it because odds are, I’ll instagram it to 8 million people and that’s much cheaper than having a shoot and putting out an ad. Now a magazine will just pull it off my Instagram and boom, free ad.” Truth.

In other instances, Teigen said that some companies might hope that by giving a celebrity a taste of their product, they might turn around and buy more. “Others think sending you something will lure you into the store to spend real money or you’ll refer them to other influencers of some sort,” she said. “I dunno. I didn’t get it either, and I wish they matched their freebies in donations but all we can do is do the best we can on our end.”

As far as Teigen is concerned, it’s onwards and upwards from here—namely, it’s time to teach husband John Legend how to carve a pumpkin. “Tomorrow’s adventure: john’s FIRST pumpkin carving,” she wrote. “How on earth??!?!” Yeah, we’re not sure how he’s gotten through 37 years of life—and three years of marriage with Teigen—without carving a pumpkin either. Looking forward to seeing the fruits of their labor on Instagram later.