Here’s the One Instagram That Chrissy Teigen Will Never Post of Luna

If you follow Chrissy Teigen on Instagram, you know that she’s shared some wild s—t. From John Legend eating chicken wings off her ass to the time her dad gave her husband a sweater for his penis, the 32-year-old model is always open and honest with her followers. But even she has her boundaries.

In an interview with Real Simple, the “Lip Sync Battle” co-host revealed that there’s one thing that you will never see her post on her Instagram, and of course, it has to do with her 2-year-old daughter, Luna. “The only things I think twice about posting are if she’s in a carseat,” Teigen said.

Though a carseat might seem mundane in comparison to penis sweaters and NSFW chicken wings pictures, Teigen has her reasons. When you factor in thousands of mommy-shamers whose sole purpose is to analyze a picture to find something to bring you down, Teigen would rather keep the cute Luna carseat pictures in her camera roll. “You have to check the car seat photo 20 times to make sure the straps are in the right place. But sometimes I’m like, ‘Screw it, I don’t care!'” Teigen said.

Teigen’s no-carseat rule might be a result from her recent experiences with mommy-shaming. In July 2017, Teigen tweeted a photo of Luna adorably sitting in a carseat. Almost immediately, the picture was retweeted by parents, who gave Teigen their unasked-for advice on how to “properly” strap her baby in a carseat.

As for other moments Teigen is hesitant to Instagram, the model revealed that she’s not a huge fan of posting Luna’s tantrums. Likewise, Cravings author is also wary to share moments that Luna would be upset to see when she grows older. “That seems kinds of personal to me,” Teigen said. “We don’t want to post embarrassing, intimate moments, where she’s going to grow up be upset about it. But she’s a baby! Sometimes her most adorable moments are in the bathtub.”

Teigen might be one of the most transparent celebrities when it comes to social media, but like everyone, she has her limits and those happen to be carseats and baby meltdowns.