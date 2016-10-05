Chrissy Teigen Locks Twitter Account—Here Are Her Most Hilarious Tweets

Her followers will still bask in the pleasure of her tweets, but the days of enjoying Chrissy Teigen‘s pithy asides and troll-slamming as any old rando on the internet are over: The new mom locked her Twitter account last night. And the world got a little less funny.

Teigen has never been one to sit idly by while people tweet angry, passive-aggressive, deeply mean, or otherwise highly annoying things at her, so it makes sense that the nonstop trolling hit a breaking point. After all, this is the woman who was shamed by the internet for going on a date with her husband, John Legend, a week after their baby, Luna, was born.

In response to a fan who asked if her account was locked, Teigen wrote, “Yeah. Not strong enough anymore.” To clarify, she posted, “It’s not haters or trolls or generally mean people. I just feel like I am absorbing bad shit 24/7. My body and mind cannot handle it anymore.”

To be clear, confirmed followers can still see the inner workings of Teigen’s mind, which she brazenly spills out in 140 characters or less. And we definitely follow her, so—in honor of her new move, we bring to you 17 of our favorite Teigen tweets.