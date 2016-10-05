StyleCaster
Chrissy Teigen Locks Twitter Account—Here Are Her Most Hilarious Tweets

Chrissy Teigen Locks Twitter Account—Here Are Her Most Hilarious Tweets

Chrissy Teigen Locks Twitter Account—Here Are Her Most Hilarious Tweets
Her followers will still bask in the pleasure of her tweets, but the days of enjoying Chrissy Teigen‘s pithy asides and troll-slamming as any old rando on the internet are over: The new mom locked her Twitter account last night. And the world got a little less funny.

Teigen has never been one to sit idly by while people tweet angry, passive-aggressive, deeply mean, or otherwise highly annoying things at her, so it makes sense that the nonstop trolling hit a breaking point. After all, this is the woman who was shamed by the internet for going on a date with her husband, John Legend, a week after their baby, Luna, was born.

In response to a fan who asked if her account was locked, Teigen wrote, “Yeah. Not strong enough anymore.” To clarify, she posted, “It’s not haters or trolls or generally mean people. I just feel like I am absorbing bad shit 24/7. My body and mind cannot handle it anymore.”

Twitter / Chrissy Teigen

Twitter / Chrissy Teigen

To be clear, confirmed followers can still see the inner workings of Teigen’s mind, which she brazenly spills out in 140 characters or less. And we definitely follow her, so—in honor of her new move, we bring to you 17 of our favorite Teigen tweets.

1 of 17

Real talk after the debate last night.

Photo: Twitter / Chrissy Teigen

On not giving AF about a random person's opinion.

Photo: Twitter / Chrissy Teigen

Proving she's literally the best at shutting down trolls there ever was.

Photo: Twitter / Chrissy Teigen

Like, the best ever, ever, ever.

Photo: Twitter / Chrissy Teigen

For an actual LOL

Photo: Twitter / Chrissy Teigen

Acknowledging that she actually exercises a lot of self-control on Twitter.

Photo: Twitter / Chrissy Teigen

Real talk.

Photo: Twitter / Chrissy Teigen

Always game to poke fun at herself too.

Photo: Twitter / Chrissy Teigen

Bemoaning the frequent stupidity of life.

Photo: Twitter / Chrissy Teigen

A close encounter.

Photo: Twitter / Chrissy Teigen

Going the direct route at one of her most famous haters.

Photo: Twitter / Chrissy Teigen

Once again, bringing the real talk.

Photo: Twitter / Chrissy Teigen

Crying.

Photo: Twitter / Chrissy Teigen

Calling out those mommy shamers.

Photo: Twitter / Chrissy Teigen

Always with the perfect comeback.

Photo: Twitter / Chrissy Teigen

Telling it like it is since '85.

Photo: Twitter / Chrissy Teigen

Same.

Photo: Twitter / Chrissy Teigen

