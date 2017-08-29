Chrissy Teigen and Kourtney Kardashian Unintentionally Wear the Same Swimsuit

Fall might be right around the corner, but that hasn’t stopped Chrissy Teigen from soaking up summer’s final days in her favorite swimsuit on a mini-vacay with hubby John Legend to the Mediterranean island of Corsica. On Monday, the 31-year-old model posted an adorable Boomerang of her jumping into the ocean with a foam noodle in a killer tan studded one-piece swimsuit.

The “Lip Sync Battle” co-host apparently loved the swimsuit so much that it was actually a recycled look from a vacation in June. (Ain’t no shame in outfit-repeating). On top of that, Teigen also bought the swimsuit in black, which she wore on another day of the trip.

However, with a swimsuit that good, Teigen’s obviously not alone. Kourtney Kardashian is also a fan of the one-piece, judging from the replica she wore on holiday in St. Tropez last month.

But if you’re looking to join Teigen and Kardashian in their matching party, it’s going to cost you. The Norma Kamali studded one-piece swimsuit, which comes in white, blue, tan, and black, costs a not-so-minor $575.

And while some celebrities might feel weird about wearing the exact same outfit within a month of each other, Teigen and Kardashian looked equally awesome in the suit. Plus, both seem laid-back enough that we assume they DGAF—and rightly so.