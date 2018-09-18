3 Things We Need from Chrissy Teigen’s New Kitchenware Line

Drop what you’re doing and get ready to restrock your kitchen. Chrissy Teigen, queen of all that is good and wonderful in this world, just released a kitchenware line—and naturally, we want all of it.

The collection will be officially released through Target on Sunday, September 30. So in the meantime, we’re ogling the pieces we have access to (and figuring out which necessities in our kitchen could use a little upgrade).

The collection includes everything Teigen uses to prep, cook and serve her favorite recipes (likely from her upcoming cookbook, Cravings)—from cast-iron Dutch ovens to cutlery, glassware, pitchers and everything in between.

“I’ve always wanted people to love what they’ve cooked from my books. Creating a collection was a natural extension of my passion for food, and I am so excited for everyone to be proud of and truly love their kitchen and tools,” Teigen told Target.

There are over 40 items available as part of the collection, and they’re all pretty affordable—ranging in price from $4 to $140. Teigen’s favorite items include her go-to knife, which she calls her “everything.”

“It was the first thing we created,” she said in the same press release. “I have so many knives in my own kitchen, but always found myself gravitating towards my 7-inch chef’s and serrated knives. I always wished they would morph into one, so we did just that. It slices juicy tomatoes, steak and rustic loaves of bread perfectly. I truly love it.”

She’s also a big fan of the collection’s organic plates and bowls.

“I wanted to make sure everything in the line felt unique and special, and each piece has little marks of character—like raw edges and flecks of glaze that differ from piece to piece,” Teigen said. “They’re timeless but have character, and they look beautiful both on a table and stacked on a shelf. I think I’ll cry when people start tagging me in Instagram photos of them filled with their delicious food!”

Oh, and fun fact: Teigen’s first modeling job was for a Target catalog. Fitting, right? Needless to say, we’ll be refreshing Target’s website once the clock strikes midnight on September 30.

Originally posted on SheKnows.