Chrissy Teigen Re-Created John Legend’s Super Bowl Commercial & It Was the Best Troll

Chrissy Teigen has gifted us her with her wonderful sense of humor once again. Chrissy Teigen totally trolled John Legend’s Super Bowl commercial, and honestly? It might have been better than the real thing. On Sunday, February 3, Teigen imitated her husband’s commercial on her Instagram story. She showed off her vocals and diaper-changing abilities as she sang, “Somebody’s got a stinky booty. His name is Miles, and he made a poopy. Somebody’s got a stinky booty. His mommy’s going to clean it up.”

The Lip Sync Battle cohost and mom of two was facing away from the camera while she sang with Pampers products placed perfectly within the focus. When she turned around though, she surprised us all with a big reveal! She wasn’t singing to her 8-month-old, Miles, like we thought. She was swaddling and singing to a doll! “I can do this,” she said cheekily to the camera, adding a shrug for perfection.

Despite poking fun at her hubby, Teigen is definitely a proud wife. She shared the original commercial on her Instagram, writing, “Becoming a parent changes you. And you thought I was extra… 🙄 #LoveTheChange #StinkyBootyDuty#PampersPartner @pampersus@pamperspure @johnlegend @adamlevine”

In the commercial, Legend is changing his son’s diaper while his 2-year-old daughter, Luna, is attempting to help. A group of singing dads suddenly joins in, with the Super Bowl 2019 halftime show singer, Adam Levine, making an appearance as well. Levine gives his 11-month-old daughter, Gio Grace, whom he shares with supermodel wife Behati Prinsloo, her own diaper change. “Every dad knows diaper duty is a right [sic] of passage,” the Maroon 5 singer wrote on Instagram.

At the end of the commercial, Teigen walks in on the group of singing dads. Levine turns with, “oh, hey Chrissy,” to which our favorite funny mom replies, “Must we do this every time?”

Bravo, Chrissy! Great performance all around.

This also isn’t Teigen’s first rodeo with social media fun. She’s a Twitter QUEEN. Here are some of our favorite Tweets from Teigen in 2019 so far:

On Sunday, February 4, she said what we’ve all felt at some point: “I’m really nervous for something but I forget what.”

On January 30 she tweeted, “I read *everything* on Twitter. I’ve accidentally liked really weird shit before,” and we’ve never related to anything more.

A day earlier, she shared that she enjoys canceling plans, and we just have one word: RETWEET! “lord, I am finally home. first things first – cancelling going to Atlanta this weekend. I get a rush from cancelling things. feeling incredible right now.”

When she had a few hours to spare in London, she spent all her time at an arcade. “Ok we are officially at heathrow. If anyone is here in the next 16 hours we will be at the arcade.”

On January 27, she proved she supports all different body types and made an excellent point: “gonna start a support group for little booties. why isn’t it hot to have…a really long back? ‘oh girl your back so longggg’”

Then she got real about her love of food. On January 27, she also tweeted, “gained 7 pounds in 2.5 days. love you, marrakech.”

She got real about dating in today’s world and how difficult it is! Thanks for the support, girl. “I haven’t dated for a long, long time but are guys really pulling the ‘let’s be exclusive; thing 6 months into dating like what, I have been exclusive what the fuck have you been.”

She admitted she Googles herself (!) and had a great comment on her hubby’s looks: “googled myself in 2009. HOW IS JOHN GONNA LOOK EXACTLY THE SAME”

On January 10, she reveled in the joys of not drinking for once on a flight. “Not drinking on the plane is really really awesome. You get home feeling like a normal, healthy being. It’s very weird. I like it.”

Thanks for all the laughs, Chrissy. Sometimes you just need a dose of Teigen comedy to get you through the day.