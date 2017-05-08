Chrissy Teigen and John Legend Recreate ‘Spider-Man’ Kiss on ‘Lip Sync Battle’

Fifteen years after Kirsten Dunst and Tobey Maguire’s epic upside-down Spider-Man kiss, it’s still impossible to forget — especial for Chrissy Teigen. On Sunday night’s episode of Lip Sync Battle, she took inspiration from her guest Tom Holland, who will play the superhero in Spider-Man: Homecoming this summer, and staged an upside-down kiss of her own.

Only instead of playing a right-side up Mary Jane, she became Spider-Man herself and hung upside down from the ceiling. “Oh my god,” she said before the kiss. “I just wanted to see if it was possible to live out one of my biggest fantasies.”

And then, proving it was possible, her husband, John Legend, walked onstage and kissed her. Fantasy complete.