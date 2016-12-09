StyleCaster
All the Public Places Chrissy Teigen and John Legend Have Had Sex

All the Public Places Chrissy Teigen and John Legend Have Had Sex

All the Public Places Chrissy Teigen and John Legend Have Had Sex
Photo: Wenn

Chrissy Teigen is notoriously open to letting it all hang out, and she and husband John Legend were just exceptionally forthcoming about their private life on a recent episode of Watch What Happens Live. The topic: Places the famously madly-in-love couple have had sex. First stop: A campaign event for President Barack Obama back in 2007 or 2008.

“It wasn’t at the White House, to be clear,” Legend clarified. “It was at a campaign event that we happened to be at.”

Where it was exactly is up for debate, though.

“It was in the dressing room,” Legend added.

“No, it was in the bathroom,” Teigen countered. “The public bathroom.”

“No, it wasn’t public!” Legend said.

Wherever it was, the pair didn’t stop there. They also copped to having sex at tony L.A. shop Fred Segal and—obviously—in his dressing room on tour.

Obviously, Teigen and Legend are card-carrying members of the mile-high club. “We were on our way to Thailand to see my parents, flying commercial first-class,” Teigen told Cosmopolitan in 2014. “We were under a blanket. We weren’t even in one of those pod things. I feel like we should get a trophy for that.”

OK! Now you know. Happy Friday!

