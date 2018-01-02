Chrissy Teigen Privates Social Media After Conspiracy Theorist Accuses Her of Pedophilia

Despite shutting down trolls on the daily, Chrissy Teigen has her limit, and when she privates her social media, you know it’s serious. On Saturday, the 32-year-old model briefly made her Instagram and Twitter private after a conspiracy theorist accused her and her husband, John Legend, of pedophilia.

The user, who goes by the handle @LizCrokin, accused the couple of running a pedophilia ring and selling their 1-year-old daughter, Luna, into prostitution. As evidence of her allegation, Crokin posted pictures of Luna dressed as a hot dog, a pineapple, and Alice from “Alice in Wonderland,” which she suggested were markers of pedophilia. Crokin also accused Teigen of being a part of Pizzagate, an alleged secret society of pedophiles, because she uses a pizza emoji in her Snapchat name.

Teigen hit back at the allegations and called Crokin, as well as anyone who supported her claims, “disturbed” and “sick.” Teigen also lashed out at Twitter for verifying Crokin’s account, which has more than 50,000 followers. (Twitter has since unverified Crokin.)

After Crokin persisted, Teigen demanded an apology. Legend also jumped in and threatened to sue Crokin if she didn’t stop tweeting about his wife and child.

When Crokin tried to suggest that Teigen was also a victim of pedophilia, the “Lip Sync Battle” cohost confirmed her plans to sue her.

Teigen ended her thread by pointing out how bizarre it is that she and Legend, “two (semi) normal, ridiculously boring human beings,” are being targeted by such disturbing allegations. To escape from the drama, Teigen asked her followers to not send her screenshots pf people theorizing about her alleged pedophilia ring.

Though we won’t know if Teigen and Legend follow through with their plan to sue Crokin until the legal documents are filed, they sound pretty serious. And with Crokin’s allegations persisting on her Twitter feed, we have a feeling that Teigen and Legend won’t be letting this go anytime soon.