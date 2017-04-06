This Is How Much Chrissy Teigen and John Legend Like Outback’s Bloomin’ Onion

Last week, Chrissy Teigen tweeted a very important question: “Has anyone attempted to make a bloomin onion at home?” She probably hoped one of her followers would elaborate on how to make a Bloomin’ Onion, a popular item on the menu at Outback Steakhouse. “Did it work or does outback have special tricks” she wrote.

Because she is Chrissy Teigen, Outback themselves answered. “We’d love to teach you our special Bloomin’ Onion tricks,” they tweeted back. “Send us a DM and we’ll hook you up.” And hook her up they did—they came to her house and gave her a cooking lesson!

Last night, Teigen and her husband, John Legend, posted several shots of themselves hanging out at home with Outback reps—including a shot of the final product.

Perhaps the best part of all of this is that Legend Instagrammed himself holding the dish at the end of the lesson, and he looks incredibly pleased with himself. “It’s bloomin,” he wrote. Honestly, we’re not sure why the famous couple are so obsessed—to the point that they wanted a bunch of Outback reps to come over and give them a cooking lesson—but they seem pretty pleased. It’s definitely bloomin.