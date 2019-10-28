Chrissy Teigen’s Reason For Online Stalking John Legend Before They Dated Has Us Shook

This confession from our favorite Twitter mama has us weak. Turns out, Chrissy Teigen and John Legend’s online stalker reveal is here, and it’s not quite the hacker or superfan story you’d expect. The 33-year-old supermodel-turned-TV-personality shared another tidbit about her past as a hilarious partner to her 40-year-old EGOT hubby. In a new interview with Vanity Fair, she confessed that she’s the one who used to research John on the internet all the time.

Now, we’re all a little guilty of doing something like this. You know, you start dating someone new and you figure, hey, let me just google them and make sure they’re not a serial killer, right? Just me? Ok. Well, clearly, Chrissy was on this wave too, and decided to confirm or dispel some rumors she’d heard about John via a quick search. “He was kind of known at the time for either being in the closet or a modelizer,” she told Vanity Fair. Oh. Well, then. I guess at least one of those turned out to be true? Chrissy was a top model, after all.

“I used to go on the websites and it was always either how I was his beard, or how he paid his past serious girlfriends, or how he was with some new model,” she continued. “Oh my god, I would read everything.” It’s quite a lot of pressure to take on, we can imagine. But look at these two now: Chrissy is trolling John left and right on Twitter, they have adorable children, and even got matching tattoos. It’s certainly been a long way since they first met in 2007 on the set of John’s music video for “Stereo.”

“It got serious pretty quickly,” John told Vanity Fair. “She just entertained the hell out of me, texting me. What people respond to in her tweets today was the same energy in those texts. I didn’t know that I wanted someone funny until I was actually with someone funny.” And funny you sure got, John. We’re grateful to get a seat at the Twitter table to witness it all, too!