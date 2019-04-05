Chrissy Teigen & John Legend Got Matching Tattoos & the Meaning Is So Emosh

As if we need more proof that this couple is the couple of couples, Chrissy Teigen and John Legend got matching tattoos, and every other married pair in the world is weeping because they will never be as cool as these two. Teigen and Legend announced that they both got matching tattoos as a tribute to their family. Teigen’s, which is placed along her forearm, reads: “John – Luna – Miles.” Legend’s, on his bicep, reads: “Chrissy – Luna – Miles.” How freakin’ cute. They are, of course, including the names of their two children. Luna Stephens is almost 3 years old and little Miles Stephens is 10 months old, so their tattoos are simply meant to display just how much family means to them. *Sobs*

In typical Teigen fashion, the former Sports Illustratedmodel made the perfect joke on Instagram. On Thursday, she wrote, “Hey guys please don’t talk to us unless u have tattoos. We are a cool tattoo family now and we only want to talk to other tattoo families (srry if this seems harsh).” Seriously, she should have her own talk show. We’d watch it anytime. All the time, really.

The couple had their tattoos done by L.A. artist Winter Stone. (What a name. “Winter is coming…to tattoo you!”…Too far?) ANYWAY—Stone, known for his “precise fine line single needle tattoos,” has previously inked quite a few other celebs, including Lady Gaga, Miley Cyrus, Joe Jonas and his fiancé Sophie Turner.

Teigen thanked Stone for his work in her Insta post. “Thank you thank you @winterstone,” she wrote. “You are not only incredibly talented but you are very kind and delightful and welcome over any time!!”

Following their new ink, the couple shared literally the best video ever, teasing a new reality show. Teigen wrote, “by far the stupidest thing you will see today.” And Legend continued the joke commenting, “I love our new TLC show!”

They are actually the most adorable fam.