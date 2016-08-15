StyleCaster
Try Not to Smile While Watching Chrissy Teigen and John Legend’s Baby Celebrate 4 Months

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend‘s inimitable offspring, Luna, turned four months old yesterday. Since she has already met the entire KimYe gang (including North and Saint), heard Legend’s new album (unlike the rest of us), inspired her parents to learn to swim, and dressed up as a mermaid, the little jet-setter has not exactly been tucked out of the public eye. But we haven’t gotten that many videos of Luna (or, should we say, buttbutt), and this one that Teigen posted in honor of her little girl’s fourth month is a heart-melter.

“Happy birthday!” you can hear Teigen squeal to her daughter, who remains nonchalant throughout the short vid. In a light pink onesie, Luna mostly sticks to what she does best: Kicking her legs and looking beyond adorable. The little girl just accompanied her parents to a romantic visit to Italy, where they hung out at the house in Lake Como where they filmed “All of Me” back in the day.

Luna is already a little fashionista, appearing in her parents’ feeds dressed in little ensembles including a gingham onesie (stop!), a matching crop top and little romper bottoms covered with pink stars, and a floral dress perfect for the oversized chair in which she posed for one of her mom’s many, many photos. She doesn’t have her own Instagram yet, thankfully, but rest assured you’ll see plenty more of her in the coming months. In the meantime, feel free to re-watch her b-day video—we totally did.

