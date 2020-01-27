Chrissy Teigen & John Legend Look Cute AF at the Grammys & That’s All

Scroll To See More Images

Hello, yes, hi. Chrissy Teigen and John Legend’s Grammys 2020 photos are cute AF. The former Sports Illustrated model, 34, and the “All of Me” singer, 41, walked the red carpet at the 62nd annual Grammy Awards on Sunday, January 26, where they looked uber adorable.

The Lip Sync Battle cohost wore a flowy orange dress with structured sleeves, while her husband dressed in an assymetrical gray suit. One side of Legend’s jacket as longer than the other. The “Green Light” singer also ditched the tie and complemented his ensemble with a full face of scruff. Teigen, on the other hand, wore her bob in loose waves.

Of course, this isn’t the first time Teigen and Legend have been at the Grammys. The “Ordinary People” singer has a total of 29 nominations and 10 awards. His first Grammy was in 2006 for Best New Artist, where he beat artists like Sugarland, Ciara, Fall Out Boy and Keane. Legend’s most recent Grammy was in 2016 for Best Song Written for Visual Media for “Glory” from the Selma soundtrack.

Before the Grammys, both Teigen and Legend took to their social media pay respect to former Los Angeles Lakers player Kobe Bryant, who died in a helicopter crash in California hours before the Grammys. “I cannot believe this is real. My god. Oh my god,” Teigen tweeted, adding in a second tweet: “Downtown right now and nothing feels more unimportant than what we are doing today. This is absolutely terrible. Everyone is numb.”

Legend wrote, “I’m so sad and stunned right now. In Staples Arena, where Kobe created so many memories for all of us, preparing to pay tribute to another brilliant man we lost too soon, Nipsey Hussle. Life can be so brutal and senseless sometimes. Hold on to your loved ones. We miss you, Kobe.”

Teigen and Legend met on the set of his music video for “Stereo” in 2006. The couple wed in 2013 and share two children: 3-year-old daughter Luna and 1-year-old son Miles.

Legend previously talked to the Grammys about how he’s evolved as a songwriter since his first Grammy in 2006. “Well, I think part of it was just me growing up as a person because the more you know yourself and know what you want in life, I think you have a better idea what you want to talk about in your music,” he said. “I think that is what helped me mature as a songwriter, and also collaborating with really talented, soulful people throughout the process.”