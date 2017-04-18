Chrissy Teigen and John Legend Fight About the Most Normal Thing Ever

What do celebrities bicker about? Who gets to pose first on the red carpet? Who has more designer clothes in the closet? Whose turn it is to flick off the paparazzi this time? Turns out they fight about the same stuff we do. Or at least that’s the case for celebrity every-couple John Legend and Chrissy Teigen.

“Chrissy and I bicker about the normal things like, ‘When will you be home from work?'” Legend said. “I also look at my phone too much… Twitter, Instagram, texting. She occasionally tells me off for that,” he admitted.

But—don’t worry. Their whole we’re-the-happiest-couple-ever schtick isn’t just a front, and neither is their couple-next-door vibe. “Chrissy and I cook to relax,” Legend continued. “I’m very good at making fried chicken, macaroni and cheese, omelettes, and pancakes… Then we just hang out and watch TV. Netflix and chill, as they say.”

Yeah—we know all about Legend and Teigen’s Netflix and chill habits.