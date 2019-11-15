This Video Of Chrissy Teigen Scaring John Legend On ‘Ellen’ Is Hilarious

Chrissy Teigen makes everything better–and when it comes to John Legend’s latest appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, she does not disappoint. Chrissy Teigen and John Legend’s Ellen video is hilarious. After being named PEOPLE’s sexiest man alive, John Legend proves that sexy people can get a little scared sometimes when he sees his wife pop out of a box during The Ellen DeGeneres Show.

The video starts with John Legend looking divine in an all-white suit with a black turtleneck. He is playing the sexiest man alive act while the audience cheers for him and he then goes into talking about his hit song, “All of Me,” which he wrote about his wife Chrissy Teigen.

He lets us in on a lesser-known fact that the video was filmed in Italy during the week of John and Chrissy’s wedding, but he says the label originally wanted someone else to play John’s love interest.

Pause! We couldn’t imagine anyone else playing John’s love interest except for Chrissy, but when Ellen takes on the role, we’re in for a treat.

In the edited music video, Ellen is gyrating, dancing on the piano, and just being Ellen! When the music video clip ends, John says, “Don’t tell Chrissy, guys. She’ll be very, very, very, jealous of Ellen.”

And just like a Jack-in-the-box, Chrissy pops out from a box next to John Legend and basically says something along the lines of, “WTF!”

The audience both cheers and laughs hysterically and suddenly the sexiest man alive becomes the most scared man alive!

Chrissy talks about being cramped up in the contraption and says, “That was the hardest thing I’ve ever done…I didn’t mean to swear. I’m so sorry. Should we do it again?”

It’s hilarious to see both John Legend so startled and Chrissy so confined in the little box, barefoot.

John helps his wife out of the box and together they finish the segment talking about his newest title as the sexiest man alive.

You can see the video here: