Chrissy Teigen and John Legend Gearing Up to Use Their Last Frozen Embryo

Chrissy Teigen has been very open with the media about her struggles to conceive—and about the IVF treatments that led to her daughter Luna. Now she and her husband, singer John Legend, are on the verge of trying for Baby No. 2—with another frozen embryo.

Teigen spoke with InStyle for the November cover story, revealing that this embryo is the last one remaining from her fertility treatments. Teigen explained that she and Legend began the IVF process with 20 viable embryos, but in the end, only three were “going to be good for [her] body.”

She added, “The first little girl didn’t work, and then the second is Luna.” Luna is now 17 months old.

Teigen has been just as candid about her struggles with postpartum depression as she has about IVF. She wrote an essay for Glamour in April about her battle with the disorder—and about the help she received in the form of medication and therapy.

Teigen said in the essay that she’s aware of how very lucky she is to be able to afford the help she’s needed—treatment for infertility and postpartum depression alike. “Plenty of people around the world in my situation have no help, no family, no access to medical care. I can’t imagine not being able to go to the doctors that I need,” she wrote. “It’s hurtful to me to know that we have a president who wants to rip health care away from women. I look around every day and I don’t know how people do it. I’ve never had more respect for mothers, especially mothers with postpartum depression.”

She continued in her piece, “I’m speaking up now because I want people to know it can happen to anybody and I don’t want people who have it to feel embarrassed or to feel alone.”

We’re grateful for celebs like Teigen, who never hesitates to use her voice to advocate for women’s right — yep, not privilege, right — to access the health care and medical support they need. And we love her for telling us about her nighttime sandwich obsession too. Because, relatable.

Originally posted on SheKnows.com