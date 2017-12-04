Chrissy Teigen Is Being Body-Shamed for the Size of Her Baby Bump

With a second baby on the way with her husband, John Legend, Chrissy Teigen is on cloud nine. And, considering that the 32-year-old model is going through one of the biggest moments in her life, you would think that Instagram trolls would lay off her for a second. Wrong. Recently, Teigen was body-shamed for her baby bump, which some considered “too big” for how far along she is, Revelist first reported.

The body-shaming occurred on two recent Instagram posts showing off Teigen’s pregnant belly. In one picture, Teigen can be seen sitting on a kitchen counter caressing her midsection. The other shows her dressed in a black evening gown while holding her stomach. And though Teigen clearly looked in her element, with her pregnancy glow in full swing, that didn’t stop internet trolls from criticizing her changing body.

The body-shamers primarily targeted Teigen’s bump, which they claimed wasn’t as large a few weeks ago. Several speculated that the model gained weight, which is why her bump looks larger than other women who are typically in her position. A few of the comments included:

“She didn’t look that preggers in Oct when she was on lip sync battle.”

“I was just saying you look a little chunky too.”

“It’s just a food baby.”

It’s important to note that no one (besides probably Teigen and Legend) knows how far along she is, so these opinions are purely speculative and 100-percent B.S. There are a lot of reasons why Teigen’s baby bump looks bigger than a few weeks ago (she was hiding it from the tabloids, her show films months in advance, etc.), but one thing we have no explanation for is why these internet trolls felt compelled to shame her body. Can we let the woman live and stop the shaming already?