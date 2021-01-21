Chrissy Teigen Wore My Dream Gucci Tights To The Inauguration

This morning’s inauguration taught us that fashion, which is always political, is truly back to the White House. There are no words strong enough for how great everyone looked, from the 46th President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris, to all their kids and grandkids and nieces, to the Obamas and Clintons. Special guests needed to keep up and we’d say Chrissy Teigen’s inauguration look proved she was up to the task.

All day long, Teigen has been “reporting” what she saw from a window in her hotel waiting for a negative Covid-19 test before leaving. Once she got it, we saw a sneak peek of her inauguration ‘fit styled by Monica Rose. She shared a quick snap of her Gucci tights, which while not warm, are definitely chic. She paired the tights with a cream coat and black boots. If you’re in the market for some Gucci tights like I am, black is sold out but there is a beige pair for a cool $310. Eek.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.

For a day of adorable D.C. tourist moment with her family, Teigen changed into a gorgeous red coat and strappy red heels. Hairstylist Irinel de León gave her lob perfect beach waves, while makeup artist Kristine Studden applied a matching red lip. It’s classic chic with a patriotic vibe.

Teigen wasn’t shy about how happy she was to be at such a historic event with her family. She also revealed how her sobriety made the moment even better. “Ran our asses up the stairs for this shot,” she wrote on Twitter. “just incredible to be here. sober. I know that’s weird but it’s like…a different world for me. everything is new and better. very happy. the most happy bigly happy.”