Chrissy Teigen’s Holiday Gift Guide Is Literally My Dream Night In

Chrissy Teigen is many things: a cook, an entrepreneur, a mother, mom, wife and robe influencer—to name a few. I am none of these things. What I am is a single millennial trying to survive a pandemic who just wants to have a cozy night, possibly with one safe friend. Chrissy Teigen’s holiday gift guide she created for her Cravings website is full of giftable items perfect for that movie-and-bath night in. Sure, there are tons of foodie gifts but being decidedly un-foodie, I’m choosing to grab the robes, blankets and bath bombs, instead. Okay, and maybe some chocolate.

Teigen knows cozy so of course she included the most perfect Barefoot Dreams blanket and other chic gifts from indie brands. These are great to get anyone in your family but also to gift yourself. You deserve it after this year. Also, be sure to pick up some of her Cravings by Chrissy Teigen collection (if you decide to cook for once, like I might) at Target and Macy’s. And do not forget to pre-order her mom’s cookbook, The Pepper Thai Cookbook: Family Recipes from Everyone’s Favorite Thai Mom ($29.99 at Amazon).

Plan your night in, below.

Barefoot Dreams Cozy-Chic Heathered Throw Blanket

It’s no surprise Teigen loves her ultra-soft Barefoot Dreams. If you’re not familiar with the brand, this throw is a great start (and makes a perfect gift). The robe is amazing, too.

Kassatex New York Waffle Weave Robe

For a lighter-weight robe, this relaxed waffle weave (in three colors) is a chic and cozy option.

Cravings by Chrissy Teigen 5.8qt My Go To Stainless Steel Wok with Lid

There’s a reason Teigen’s cookware sells out at Target all the time. It’s that good at an affordable price.

Nathalie Lete Tropical Juice Glass

Teigen likes these cute glasses to feel like she’s escaping somewhere tropical.

Cravings by Chrissy Teigen Set of 4- 15 oz. Double Old Fashioned Glasses

Or grab these chic glasses to drink rosé in the bathtub. (And they’re on sale!)

Pixie Dust Grotto Sushi Inspired Mini Bath Bomb Set

You’re going to need some bath bombs, too, and this tropical set couldn’t be cuter.

Casey Taylor Ceramics Eggplant Mug

Teigen wrote she “could not stop laughing” at this hilarious handmade mug. Same, girl.

Harlem Chocolate Company Hot Cocoa

You’re going to need some hot chocolate to go in that mug! This indie brand gets rave reviews from Oprah, too!