Model Chrissy Teigen Explodes at Twitter Trolls Who Called Her Fat

Apparently, we live in a world where average Joes and Janes think it’s perfectly okay to take to Twitter tell hot supermodels like Chrissy Teigen they’ve gained weight. Let that sink in.

The drama started when the 28-year-old model—who’s married to R&B superstar John Legend and appeared on the cover of this year’s Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue—posted a picture of herself on social media from an MTV event. The photo featured Teigen—wearing a cute bralette—in a variety of poses. “Spent all day at MTV upfronts! Currently delirious and heading to Thailand tonight. What in the sh-t. What is life. Ball is life,” she captioned the snap.

Well, apparently some spineless faceless Twitter followers—one of them a woman—decided to take a few minutes out of their day and knock her down, tweeting pointless remarks like “You gained weight?” and “Putting on that weight momma.” To this, Chrissy—who’s extremely social media savvy—decided to give the trolls piece of her mind with a succession of rightfully angry tweets.

Honestly fuck you all. Why do I even open anything up to you. pic.twitter.com/qW7TjVuIv4 — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) April 25, 2014

In what other real life situation would you walk up to someone and tell them they're fat or gained weight? Seriously you are POS. — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) April 25, 2014

I don't know why I am always surprised when you let me down. I gotta get used to this shit. — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) April 25, 2014

It's amazing to me that I am told to get over the assholes but the assholes are never told to stop being pieces of shit. — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) April 25, 2014

Anyhow over and out. — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) April 25, 2014

Meanwhile, over on Instagram, where the photo was originally posted, Teigen’s followers were more supportive, telling her that’s she’s stunning and telling her ignore Twitter’s angry body bullies.