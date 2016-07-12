Chrissy Teigen Defends Kristin Cavallari Against Internet Mom-Trolling

Chrissy Teigen has endured enough mom-shaming on the internet to make even the childless among us wary of the world of mommy trolls—but last week, they turned their attentions to Kristin Cavallari, after the former “Laguna Beach” star Instagrammed a photo of her family at the beach.

Sound innocent enough? Well, apparently some online strangers deemed her kids “too skinny,” commenting “FEED THEM!!!!” and “Seeing pictures of your boys and how they look is a bit shocking to see! I know you cook healthy but to see the bones just doesn’t seem normal, sorry!” Riiiight.

While, yes, it may have been none of their business, Cavallari did respond, albeit sarcastically. “Yep, I starve my children. Just blocked the most people I’ve ever blocked in my entire life. Happy 4th hahaha,” she wrote.

Teigen, who’s clearly fed up with the BS by now, tweeted her support, reminding the world that a) nobody’s perfect and b) commenters have no chill.

I will never know why parents criticize others so harshly, knowing they'd go insane if they were on the receiving end ALLTHETIME. — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) July 12, 2016