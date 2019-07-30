The Clapback Queen Chrissy Teigen Returns For A Round Of Shutting-Down-The-Trolls

On Sunday, July 28, Luna and Miles’ mom tweeted a video of herself cooking up a batch of beignets and wrote in the caption: “beignet sunday!” Clearly, a delightful time was about to be had by all. Unfortunately, Chrissy Teigen clapped back at trolls for their cooking criticism. Twitter is a dark and twisted place.

Here’s the breakdown of how beignet Sunday took a turn:

Some Twitter users suggested that Chrissy should have drained the oil from the beignets and let them cool before sprinkling powdered sugar on top! One fan wrote: “Aren’t you supposed to let the oil drain and then sprinkle them lightly with powdered sugar? These look like the sugar got wet and melted. Still look good but the sugar looks pasty.” Others tweeted: “The more grease the merrier!!! Send some my way thanks.”

As you can see, there’s a careful mix of foodies who prefer the oil drained while others do not. Chrissy responded by saying: “To everyone saying this: Just shut up already. They were awesome and this is how *we* like them, sugar sticks to the hot oil and I eat them piping hot when they’re crispy and perfectly moist inside. Make your own thank you goodbye.”

She later tweeted again and said: “I can’t make ANYTHING without you guys being exhausting. like do you hear yourselves ever?”

We could feel the frustration through the tweet; it’s a known fact that Chrissy is not to be messed with on social media. She will always protect her own and respond as any average socialite would after being criticized repeatedly and publicly.

Remember when the trolls came knocking about her parenting skills? Get the referee ready because this one’s below the belt.

Another user offered unsolicited commentary after Chrissy posted an adorable video of her daughter Luna negotiating a “candy deal” on Instagram.

E! News reposted the video and a commenter wrote: “Finally someone Brushed her Hair,” to which Chrissy Teigen replied, “All by herself! maybe she can come do your make up.”

Trolls are everywhere, unfortunately, and no one is exempt from their trotting. Let’s all agree to disagree in saying, there’s no wrong way to make a beignet. And whether you prefer more grease or less, think twice before telling the author of a cookbook that’s dedicated to vicious cravings about how to run her kitchen. It’s obvious that whatever she’s cooking up, people are buying!