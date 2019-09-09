Chrissy Teigen’s Clapback At Donald Trump Calling Her A ‘Filthy Mouthed Wife’ Is The Stuff Of Legends

Our Twitter queen had time today! Chrissy Teigen’s clapback to Donald Trump’s “Filthy Mouthed wife” comment is the stuff that dreams are made of. Chrissy, a full supermodel, social media legend and super mom apparently, got under your president’s skin in the very best way. As a result, he threw a sexist and tired jab at her calling her John Legend’s “filthy-mouthed wife”–because of course, he did.

We all know that Chrissy isn’t one to take things like this lying down. Per usual–Trump was trying to take all of the credit for criminal justice reform–as if he invented it or even knew what it was before last year. He tweeted, “When all of the people pushing so hard for Criminal Justice Reform were unable to come even close to getting it done, they came to me as a group and asked for my help. I got it done with a group of Senators & others who would never have gone for it. Obama couldn’t come close… A man named @VanJones68, and many others, were profusely grateful (at that time!). I SIGNED IT INTO LAW, no one else did, & Republicans deserve much credit.”

Of course–he didn’t end it there. He went on to say, “musician @johnlegend, and his filthy mouthed wife, are talking now about how great it is – but I didn’t see them around when we needed help getting it passed. Anchor”@LesterHoltNBC doesn’t even bring up the subject of President Trump or the Republicans when talking about….”

At the time of the town hall–our boo Chrissy was minding her own business and working on a chalkboard to commemorate her daughter Luna’s first day of school. In retaliation, she called Trump a, “p***y a** b***h.” She also called him a coward for tagging everyone but her.

She then tweeted that the best part of Trump’s supposed “diss” was that Chrissy was never even apart of the town hall, to begin with–nor was she mentioned in it at all. In fact, it just appears like Chrissy has been able to get under Trump’s skin and he can’t deal.

In fact, wayyyy back in June 2017–Trump blocked Chrissy on Twitter. At the time she tweeted, “After 9 years of hating Donald J Trump, telling him “lol no one likes you” was the straw.”

Whew, what a time.