Chrissy Teigen Claps Back After Being Asked if She’s Pregnant at Emmys 2018

Chrissy Teigen might be at the Emmys tonight, but she’s never off-duty as Twitter’s clap-back queen. The 32-year-old model killed it on the red carpet at the 70th Primetime Emmy Awards on Monday night, but not everyone was pleased with how she looked.

After she walked the red carpet with her husband, John Legend, Teigen was asked by a Twitter user if she was pregnant. Spoiler: She’s not. The Lip Sync Battle cohost gave birth to her second child, a son named Miles Theodor, in May—a fact she had to remind body-shamers who still thought she was pregnant.

“I’m asking this with the utmost respectful, but is @chrissyteigen pregnant again?” the user asked. “I just had a baby but thank you for being soooo respectful,” Teigen clapped back.

The mother of two also received criticism for her appearance at the Emmys, with many believing that her role as a presenter was unnecessary and only happened because she’s married to Legend. “Chrissy Teigen is beautiful but does she have to be included in everything just because she’s married to John Legend? #emmys,” one user tweeted. “breathe, chrissy,” Teigen responded. She later added, “man. you guys are brutal.”

Needless to say: Leave Chrissy alone!