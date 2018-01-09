Chrissy Teigen Claps Back at Mommy-Shamers Who Criticized How She Held Her Daughter

Chrissy Teigen takes no prisoners, especially when it comes to internet trolls who come for her parenting skills. On Tuesday, the 32-year-old model (and internet clap back queen) savagely shut down mommy-shamers who criticized the way she was holding her 1-year-old daughter, Luna, in a slide picture.

The picture showed Luna on Teigen’s lap as the two go down a short slide in a playground. The photo is nothing less than adorable, yet mommy-shamers still found a way to fault Teigen for the cute moment. After Teigen posted the picture, critics lashed out at her for holding her daughter in a way that could injure her legs. Though one of Luna’s legs was straight and firmly planted on Teigen’s lap, another was dangling off Teigen’s body and was closer to the slide’s side.

The mommy-shamers took this detail as evidence that Teigen could’ve seriously injured her daughter if she wasn’t lucky. Several users also took aim at Teigen for riding the slide with her daughter. Many claimed that “adults shouldn’t slide with a child in their lap” because the position could lead to the child’s legs getting “twisted” and “broken.” A few comments included:

“Just a heads up that this can break your little one’s leg! I have three friends who have had this happen!”

“Adults shouldn’t slide with a child in their lap. Their legs can get twisted and break. OUCH!”

“OMG this makes me cringe after seeing a friend go down the slide like this with their baby and seeing the baby’s leg break!”

As expected, Teigen came prepared with the perfect clap back. She sarcastically commented that she “wished” the mommy-shamers would’ve chimed in their advice sooner because both of Luna’s legs, as well as the limbs of everyone at the park, broke without her trolls’ vital opinion. After joking, Teigen explained that the picture was a snapshot in time and that she wasn’t sliding with Luna in that moment, but lifting her onto her lap.

“Wish you guys would have told me about the leg thing earlier. They broke. Both of them. And everyone else’s in the park broke too just from watching it happen. There are so many broken legs here (heads up photos are a one second moment in time, I was lifting her onto my lap)

It goes without saying that Teigen shouldn’t need to explain herself. She knows her daughter and how to parent her better than anyone on the internet, so the mommy-shaming against her and other celebrity moms is really getting old. Come on, trolls, give it a rest.