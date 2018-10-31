Chrissy Teigen Clapped Back at Someone Who Called Her Magazine Cover ‘Awful’

Chrissy Teigen is one of several incredible women on the cover of Glamour’s “Women of the Year” this month. It’s an honorable feat, highlighting the power and diversity of women this year. Still, some people on the internet choose to concentrate on something else: Teigen’s looks.
One such hater was a person named “Heidi” who told Teigen on Twitter that her Glamour cover—which featured the model smizing in a white turtleneck—was “quite frankly, awful” and suggested that she wasn’t “magazine cover material.” “This photo of you is quite frankly, awful. At first glance I didn’t recognize you. I know you don’t give a damn, but girl if you’re going to be magazine cover material, make it worth it,” Heidi wrote.
View this post on Instagram
Honored to be one of Glamour’s Women of the Year amongst other women I admire and adore so much. I’ve never been the most eloquent person and lately I’ve noticed myself going quiet - consumed by the news of the day, and not quite knowing what to say. Or wanting to say something but not really having the mental strength to handle the inevitable backlash. But I end up feeling worse. I want to speak up for those that can’t, for people that feel smaller or less-than because of the big talk of a small man. I PROMISE I am going to do what I can to live up to this title and live up to the bar set by incredible women like Kamala, Viola, Janelle. I am not worthy but I will continue to try to make you laugh, give love through food, and wad the panties of assholes trying to keep you down. I love you guys and am so appreciative of the platform you have bestowed upon me!! Thank you to @glamourmag for this incredible honor. #glamourWOTY
MORE: 17 Times Chrissy Teigen Was the Queen of Social Media
Not having it, Teigen responded with her usual Chrissy-Teigen clap back. In a sarcastic response, Teigen thanked Heidi for her criticism and asked her for “tips and tricks” as well as “past covers” she’s shot for help. “thank you, Heidi. in the future I will try harder to be the best cover model. if you could please send me specific tips and tricks (or past covers you’ve shot for reference!) that would be so awesome,” Teigen wrote.
MORE: Chrissy Teigen on Giving Luna Brown-Skinned Dolls and Embracing Her Thai Culture
Of course, Teigen’s response won over the internet, with several people cheering and laughing at her response. Heidi also responded to Teigen by clapping back to those who stood by the model. She also changed her photoshopped her head on Teigen’s on her Glamour cover and made the picture icon. So it looks like it’s clap backs all around.