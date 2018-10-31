Chrissy Teigen Clapped Back at Someone Who Called Her Magazine Cover ‘Awful’

Chrissy Teigen is one of several incredible women on the cover of Glamour’s “Women of the Year” this month. It’s an honorable feat, highlighting the power and diversity of women this year. Still, some people on the internet choose to concentrate on something else: Teigen’s looks.

One such hater was a person named “Heidi” who told Teigen on Twitter that her Glamour cover—which featured the model smizing in a white turtleneck—was “quite frankly, awful” and suggested that she wasn’t “magazine cover material.” “This photo of you is quite frankly, awful. At first glance I didn’t recognize you. I know you don’t give a damn, but girl if you’re going to be magazine cover material, make it worth it,” Heidi wrote.

Not having it, Teigen responded with her usual Chrissy-Teigen clap back. In a sarcastic response, Teigen thanked Heidi for her criticism and asked her for “tips and tricks” as well as “past covers” she’s shot for help. “thank you, Heidi. in the future I will try harder to be the best cover model. if you could please send me specific tips and tricks (or past covers you’ve shot for reference!) that would be so awesome,” Teigen wrote.

Of course, Teigen’s response won over the internet, with several people cheering and laughing at her response. Heidi also responded to Teigen by clapping back to those who stood by the model. She also changed her photoshopped her head on Teigen’s on her Glamour cover and made the picture icon. So it looks like it’s clap backs all around.