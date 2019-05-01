Um, Chrissy Teigen Has Legs for *Days* in This Gorgeous Dress

Scroll To See More Images

Most of the Chrissy Teigen news I get is from her Twitter—which is arguably the best account to ever exist. On Tuesday night, however, the stars stepped out for charity, and Twitter’s favorite chef, model and mom was one of them. Chrissy Teigen attended the City Harvest Gala and seriously stunned in a gorgeous black ensemble. I knew that this mom of two could get glamorous, but this look was next-level beautiful.

As one of the co-hosts of the 2019 City Harvest Gala, Teigen came ready to stun us all—and she definitely did. In a black Azzi & Osta gown, Teigen had legs for days. Seriously, I can’t tell where her legs even stop in this dress. Aside from the sexy slit, though, the dress itself is honestly gorgeous. With beaded puffy sleeves, this wrap dress—tied with a super chic bow—was the perfect mix of sleek and sexy. Teigen’s Graziela Gems sparkly earrings added a bit of old Hollywood glamour to the look, too, finishing off the ensemble perfectly.

City Harvest, which is New York’s largest food rescue organization, was definitely supported by some of the Internet’s favorites on Tuesday night. Along with Chrissy Teigen, the gala was also co-hosted by Queer Eye culinary expert Antoni Porowski. I’ve thought about seeing these two hang out in my dreams, but it actually became a reality at this charity gala. Teigen and Porowski snagged a few pictures together, and now all I want is for the pair to become lifelong best friends. I’d definitely watch a show about the two of them all day long.

Of course, it’s important to note that while seeing what these celebrities wore to the City Harvest Gala is entertaining, the work City Harvest does to help those in need in New York was the real reason for this gala. The non-profit serves over 1.2 million New Yorkers who are in need, which is a really big deal. If you want to learn more about the organization, you can visit the City Harvest website for information. It’s what Chrissy Teigen would want, you guys.