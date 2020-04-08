Chrissy Teigen Is Obsessed with This Carrot Cake Recipe, So It *Must* Be Incredible

As someone who owns one of Chrissy Teigen’s cookbooks, I am very much aware that the celeb has impeccable taste in food. (No pun intended, but it works.) Not only are Teigen’s original recipes worth making day after day, but she also knows what’s up when it comes to recipes from others—only furthering her legitimacy in my eyes. After wild success stemming from her banana bread recipe she posted on Twitter, Chrissy Teigen shared the carrot cake recipe to end all carrot cake recipes. In fact, she practically swears by it. It’s the baking gift we didn’t know we needed, but now it’s time to hop in the kitchen and bake up a storm.

Seriously, if you tried Chrissy Teigen’s banana bread recipe, you should definitely move on to this carrot cake recipe from Southern Living. While carrot cake sometimes gets a bad rap—How dare someone put vegetables in a cake!—Chrissy Teigen and this Southern Living recipe are here for redemption. If you’ve ever eaten carrot cake, you’ll know it tastes nothing like carrots. That being said, maybe an endorsement from Chrissy Teigen is just what this cake needs to convince everyone that it is, indeed, a delicious and indulgent treat. In fact, Teigen even shared photos of her wedding cake, which was—surprise, surprise—a delightfully tiered carrot cake. If it’s good enough for Chrissy Teigen and John Legend’s wedding, it’s good enough for all of us.

You can find the carrot cake recipe from Southern Living on their website or below. (All for your convenience, people!) Since you’re already social distancing, you might as well step into the kitchen and whip up a tasty dessert to have during 11 AM cocktail hour. Don’t worry—We wont’ tell.

According to Southern Living, you’ll need the following ingredients to get started:

2 cups all-purpose flour

2 teaspoons baking soda

1/2 teaspoon salt

2 teaspoons ground cinnamon

3 large eggs

2 cups sugar

3/4 cup vegetable oil

3/4 cup buttermilk

2 teaspoons vanilla extract

2 cups grated carrot

1 (8-ounce) can crushed pineapple, drained

1 (3 1/2-ounce) can flaked coconut

1 cup chopped pecans or walnuts

Once you’ve gotten your ingredients together, follow these steps:

1. Prep the Pans

Line three 9-inch round cakepans with wax paper, then lightly grease and flour the paper.

2. Start Mixing

Mix the first four ingredients on the list together.

3. Continue Adding Ingredients

Beat the eggs and next four ingredients on the list with a hand mixer until they’re smooth. Add the flour mixture from step 2, beating on low until everything is smooth. Fold in the carrots and the next three ingredients.

4. Pour the Batter In

Pour the mixture into the cakepans.

5. Bake the Cakes

Bake your cakes at 350 degrees for 25 to 30 minutes.